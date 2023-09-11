Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank opened at ₹978.25 and closed at ₹978.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹987.25, while the lowest price was ₹972.7. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹302,347.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹997.85 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 374,268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.