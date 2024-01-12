Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Drops as Investors React to Disappointing Q3 Results

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1112.95 and closed at ₹1107.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1127.65, while the lowest was ₹1112.95. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently ₹346,254.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5, and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 95,886 shares.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1124. The bid price is slightly higher at 1125.5, while the offer price is 1125.85. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 625. The stock has a significant open interest of 41,903,125.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1123.25. There has been a negative percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2, suggesting a decrease of 2 points. Overall, this data indicates a small decline in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.21%
|3 Months
|2.35%
|6 Months
|17.25%
|YTD
|2.13%
|1 Year
|18.53%
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1127.7. There has been a 0.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 95,886 shares and the closing price was ₹1107.35.
