Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Drops as Investors React to Disappointing Q3 Results

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1112.95 and closed at ₹1107.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1127.65, while the lowest was ₹1112.95. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently ₹346,254.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5, and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 95,886 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.