Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Drops as Investors React to Disappointing Q3 Results

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1125.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1123.25 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 1112.95 and closed at 1107.35. The highest price reached during the day was 1127.65, while the lowest was 1112.95. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently 346,254.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5, and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 95,886 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Axis Bank January futures opened at 1130.0 as against previous close of 1127.25

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1124. The bid price is slightly higher at 1125.5, while the offer price is 1125.85. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 625. The stock has a significant open interest of 41,903,125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1123.25, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1125.25

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1123.25. There has been a negative percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2, suggesting a decrease of 2 points. Overall, this data indicates a small decline in the stock's value.

12 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.21%
3 Months2.35%
6 Months17.25%
YTD2.13%
1 Year18.53%
12 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1127.7, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1125.25

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1127.7. There has been a 0.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.

12 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1107.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 95,886 shares and the closing price was 1107.35.

