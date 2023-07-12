comScore
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at ₹949.95, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹953.4

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 953.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 949.95 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 966.25 and closed at 964.1. The highest price reached during the day was 971.7, while the lowest price was 950.7. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 293,629.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9 and the 52-week low is 659.1. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on that day was 908,464.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:17:30 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank closed today at ₹949.95, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹953.4

Today, the closing price of Axis Bank stock was 949.95, which represents a decrease of -0.36% compared to the previous day's closing price of 953.4. The net change in the stock price was -3.45.

12 Jul 2023, 03:20:27 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹949.45, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows a price of 949.45. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.95, which means the stock has decreased by 3.95.

12 Jul 2023, 03:00:03 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.65, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 952.65. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -0.75. Overall, this indicates a small decrease in the value of Axis Bank stock.

12 Jul 2023, 02:47:24 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.95, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹953.4

As of the latest data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 950.95. There has been a -0.26% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.45.

12 Jul 2023, 02:38:37 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.85, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 950.85, with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -2.55. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:22:05 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.1, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 950.1 with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -3.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.35% and has decreased by 3.3.

12 Jul 2023, 02:05:03 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.2, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 952.2, with a net change of -1.2 and a percent change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:45:49 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹953.05, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 953.05, which represents a decrease of 0.04%. The net change is -0.35, indicating a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:35:26 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹953.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 953.15 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.03% and the actual decrease in value is 0.25.

12 Jul 2023, 01:15:08 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.75, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 950.75. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.65.

12 Jul 2023, 01:01:38 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.5, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 950.5 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the net change in price is a decrease of 2.9 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:45:57 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹949.85, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that its price is 949.85. It has experienced a decrease of 0.37% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -3.55.

12 Jul 2023, 12:36:06 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹949.95, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹953.4

Summary:The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 949.95, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -3.45. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. However, it is important to note that this data is only a snapshot of the current moment and may change throughout the day. Investors should carefully monitor the stock's performance and consider other factors before making any decisions.

12 Jul 2023, 12:17:30 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹949.25, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 949.25, with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -4.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.44% and the value has decreased by 4.15. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in its value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:07:40 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹950, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 950 with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -3.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and the net change is a decrease of 3.4.

12 Jul 2023, 11:45:09 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹950, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 950, with a percentage change of -0.36. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.4, suggesting a decrease of 3.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Axis Bank has experienced a slight decrease.

12 Jul 2023, 11:37:24 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹950, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 950, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:15:14 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.15, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 950.15. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.25, which suggests a decrease of 3.25 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:00:56 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹949.7, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 949.7, which is a decrease of 0.39%. The net change is -3.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 3.7 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:52:43 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.2, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 950.2. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.2, indicating a decrease of 3.2 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a slight decrease in the Axis Bank stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:36:41 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹949.4, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 949.4, with a percent change of -0.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4, indicating a decrease of 4 points. Overall, the current data suggests that the Axis Bank stock has experienced a slight decline.

12 Jul 2023, 10:20:57 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹948.75, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is at 948.75 with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -4.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.49% and has had a decrease of 4.65.

12 Jul 2023, 10:06:12 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.75, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 950.75, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -2.65. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased, with a negative percent change and net change.

12 Jul 2023, 09:50:59 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.1, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 952.1. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.14 percent, resulting in a net change of -1.3.

12 Jul 2023, 09:35:18 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹954.85, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 954.85. There is a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.45, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:16:34 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹954.6, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹953.4

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 954.6, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% or 1.2 points. Overall, the stock is performing steadily with a minor positive change.

12 Jul 2023, 09:02:34 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹953.4, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹953.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 953.4. There has been no percent change and no net change in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 08:10:48 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹964.1 yesterday

On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 908,464 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 964.1.

