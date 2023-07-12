Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 949.95, down -0.36% from yesterday's 953.4

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank closed today at ₹949.95, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹953.4 Today, the closing price of Axis Bank stock was ₹949.95, which represents a decrease of -0.36% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹953.4. The net change in the stock price was -3.45.

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹949.45, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows a price of ₹949.45. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.95, which means the stock has decreased by ₹3.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.65, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹952.65. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -0.75. Overall, this indicates a small decrease in the value of Axis Bank stock.

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.95, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹953.4 As of the latest data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹950.95. There has been a -0.26% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.45. Click here for Axis Bank Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.85, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹950.85, with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -2.55. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.1, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹950.1 with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -3.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.35% and has decreased by ₹3.3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.2, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹952.2, with a net change of -1.2 and a percent change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹953.05, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹953.05, which represents a decrease of 0.04%. The net change is -0.35, indicating a slight decline in value. Click here for Axis Bank Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹953.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹953.15 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.03% and the actual decrease in value is ₹0.25.

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.75, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹950.75. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹2.65. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.5, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹950.5 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the net change in price is a decrease of 2.9 points.

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹949.85, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that its price is ₹949.85. It has experienced a decrease of 0.37% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -3.55. Click here for Axis Bank AGM

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹949.95, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹953.4 Summary:The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹949.95, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -3.45. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. However, it is important to note that this data is only a snapshot of the current moment and may change throughout the day. Investors should carefully monitor the stock's performance and consider other factors before making any decisions.

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹949.25, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹949.25, with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -4.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.44% and the value has decreased by ₹4.15. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in its value.

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹950, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹950 with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -3.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and the net change is a decrease of 3.4.

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹950, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹950, with a percentage change of -0.36. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Axis Bank has experienced a slight decrease. Click here for Axis Bank News

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹950, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹950, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.15, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹950.15. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.25, which suggests a decrease of ₹3.25 in the stock price.

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹949.7, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹949.7, which is a decrease of 0.39%. The net change is -3.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 3.7 points.

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.2, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹950.2. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.2, indicating a decrease of ₹3.2 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a slight decrease in the Axis Bank stock price. Click here for Axis Bank Dividend

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹949.4, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹949.4, with a percent change of -0.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4, indicating a decrease of 4 points. Overall, the current data suggests that the Axis Bank stock has experienced a slight decline.

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹948.75, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹948.75 with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -4.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.49% and has had a decrease of ₹4.65.

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.75, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹950.75, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -2.65. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased, with a negative percent change and net change.

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.1, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹952.1. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.14 percent, resulting in a net change of -1.3. Click here for Axis Bank Profit Loss

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹954.85, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹954.85. There is a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.45, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹954.6, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹953.4 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹954.6, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% or 1.2 points. Overall, the stock is performing steadily with a minor positive change.

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹953.4, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹953.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹953.4. There has been no percent change and no net change in the stock price.