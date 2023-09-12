Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shows strong performance in the market today

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹985 and closed at ₹980.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1003.85 and a low of ₹979.5. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹308,170.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹997.85 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 260,672 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.