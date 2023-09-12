Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shows strong performance in the market today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 980.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1000.2 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 985 and closed at 980.65. The stock reached a high of 1003.85 and a low of 979.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 308,170.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 997.85 and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the day was 260,672 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1000.2, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹980.65

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1000.2. There has been a percent change of 1.99, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 19.55, which means that the stock has increased by 19.55. Overall, this data suggests that the Axis Bank stock has experienced a positive movement and is currently trading at a higher price than before.

12 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹980.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank's BSE volume was 260,672 shares, and the closing price was 980.65.

