Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 961.5, up 1.22% from yesterday's 949.95
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at ₹961.5, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹949.95

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 949.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 961.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 955.45 and closed at 953.4. The stock reached a high of 957.65 and a low of 947. The market capitalization of the bank is 292,573.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9 and the 52-week low is 659.1. The BSE volume for the day was 108,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:00:02 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed today at ₹961.5, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹949.95

Axis Bank stock closed at 961.5 today, showing a percent change of 1.22. The net change in the stock price was 11.55, with yesterday's closing price being 949.95.

13 Jul 2023, 03:15:06 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹958.5, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 958.5, which has seen a percent change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.55, meaning that the stock price has increased by 8.55. Overall, this suggests positive movement in the Axis Bank stock.

13 Jul 2023, 03:01:42 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹961.4, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 961.4. There has been a 1.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.45.

13 Jul 2023, 02:45:14 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹961.1, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current price of Axis Bank stock is 961.1, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 11.15. This means that the price of the stock has increased by 1.17% and the stock has gained 11.15 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

13 Jul 2023, 02:32:22 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹964.25, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 964.25, which represents a 1.51% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 14.3.

13 Jul 2023, 02:17:21 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹961.05, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 961.05. There has been a 1.17 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Axis Bank.

13 Jul 2023, 02:07:58 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹960.75, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is 960.75. There has been a 1.14 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.8.

13 Jul 2023, 01:45:06 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹960.35, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 960.35 with a percent change of 1.09. This means that the stock has increased by 1.09% from its previous closing price. The net change is 10.4, indicating that the stock has increased by 10.4 points. Overall, the stock of Axis Bank is performing well and showing positive growth.

13 Jul 2023, 01:34:57 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹961.2, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The stock price of Axis Bank is currently 961.2 with a net change of 11.25, representing a percent change of 1.18. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.18% compared to the previous trading day.

13 Jul 2023, 01:18:14 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹961, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 961, which has seen a percent change of 1.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.16% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 11.05, indicating that the stock price has increased by 11.05.

13 Jul 2023, 01:03:14 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹960.75, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 960.75. There has been a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.8, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests that Axis Bank stock is performing well and experiencing a slight increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:45:08 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹960.2, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹949.95

Axis Bank stock price is currently 960.2 with a percent change of 1.08. This means that the stock has increased by 1.08% from its previous closing price. The net change is 10.25, indicating that the stock has gained 10.25 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:38:08 PM IST

13 Jul 2023, 12:36:33 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹960.15, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 960.15. There has been a 1.07% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.2.

13 Jul 2023, 12:18:48 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹960.5, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that its price is 960.5, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 10.55. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, resulting in a net gain of 10.55.

13 Jul 2023, 12:06:49 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹957.6, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹949.95

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 957.6, with a net change of 7.65 and a percent change of 0.81. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:47:42 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹959.75, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 959.75. There has been a 1.03% percent change, with a net change of 9.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.03% and the net change in price is 9.8 units.

13 Jul 2023, 11:35:25 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹961.15, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 961.15. There has been a 1.18% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.2.

13 Jul 2023, 11:20:24 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹962.7, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹949.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 962.7. There has been a 1.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.75.

13 Jul 2023, 10:48:44 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹957.2, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹949.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 957.2. There has been a 0.76 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.25.

13 Jul 2023, 10:31:39 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹957.2, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 957.2. There has been a 0.76 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.25 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:15:46 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹959, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 959, with a net change of 9.05 and a percent change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 9.05 points, or 0.95%, from its previous value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:00:49 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹957.6, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that its price is 957.6, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 7.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.81% and has gained 7.65 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:35:25 AM IST

13 Jul 2023, 09:18:05 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹958.75, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹949.95

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 958.75 with a net change of 8.8, which represents a percent change of 0.93. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.93% or 8.8 from the previous trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 09:06:07 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹949.95, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹953.4

Based on the current data, the Axis Bank stock price is 949.95. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.45, which implies a decrease of 3.45 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 08:26:02 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹953.4 yesterday

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 108,936 shares with a closing price of 953.4.

