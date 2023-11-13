Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1029.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1029 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, the open price of Axis Bank was 1029.25, the close price was 1028.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1032.35, while the lowest price was 1027.65. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 317,110.19 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1047.45, and the 52-week low is 814.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 14,492 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1029, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1029.65

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1029, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1028.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Axis Bank shares on the BSE was 14,492. The closing price of the shares was 1028.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.