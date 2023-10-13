Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stocks slide as investors worry about potential loan defaults

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1019.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1017.65 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1019.3 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1030.9 and a low of 1015.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 313,637.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45 and the 52-week low is 745. The BSE volume for the day was 123,910 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1017.65, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1019.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1017.65. There has been a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -1.65. This suggests that the stock price has slightly decreased.

13 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1019.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 123,910 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1019.3.

