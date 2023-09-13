Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1000.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 999.6 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1005.05 and closed at 1000.2. The stock had a high of 1009.95 and a low of 998. The market capitalization of the company is 307,985.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1003.85 and the 52-week low is 706. The stock had a BSE volume of 200,929 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1000.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 200,929 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1000.2.

