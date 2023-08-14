comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 939.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 936.85 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis BankPremium
Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 938.75 and closed at 939.65. The stock's highest price was 945.45 and the lowest price was 933. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 288,587.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9 and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 74,952 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:35:11 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Axis Bank Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.58%
3 Months-2.28%
6 Months8.07%
YTD0.37%
1 Year23.5%
14 Aug 2023, 09:24:36 AM IST

Axis Bank August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 942.25

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 935. The bid and offer prices are 0.0 with no available bid or offer quantity. The stock has an open interest of 44,157,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:00:30 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹939.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 74,952 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 939.65.

