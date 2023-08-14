Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹938.75 and closed at ₹939.65. The stock's highest price was ₹945.45 and the lowest price was ₹933. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹288,587.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 74,952 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.