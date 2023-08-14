Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹938.75 and closed at ₹939.65. The stock's highest price was ₹945.45 and the lowest price was ₹933. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹288,587.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 74,952 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.58%
|3 Months
|-2.28%
|6 Months
|8.07%
|YTD
|0.37%
|1 Year
|23.5%
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 935. The bid and offer prices are 0.0 with no available bid or offer quantity. The stock has an open interest of 44,157,500.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 74,952 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹939.65.
