Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Axis Bank stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 999.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1015.2 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1000.55 and closed at 999.6. The stock reached a high of 1017.5 and a low of 993.9. The market capitalization of the bank is 312,792.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1009.95 and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the day was 153,917 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1015.2, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹999.6

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1015.2, which represents a 1.56% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 15.6. Overall, the stock is experiencing positive growth.

14 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹999.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 153,917 shares with a closing price of 999.6.

