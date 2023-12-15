Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank faces stock plunge as investors turn bearish

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1130 and closed at ₹1115.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1138.2 and a low of ₹1118.1. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹345,409.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 99,217 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.23%
|3 Months
|5.09%
|6 Months
|14.67%
|YTD
|19.99%
|1 Year
|18.89%
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1115.75. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -4.5, indicating a decrease of ₹4.5 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a slight decline in the value of Axis Bank stock.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 99,217 shares with a closing price of ₹1,115.05.
