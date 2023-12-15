Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank faces stock plunge as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 1120.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1115.75 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1130 and closed at 1115.05. The stock reached a high of 1138.2 and a low of 1118.1. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 345,409.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 99,217 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.23%
3 Months5.09%
6 Months14.67%
YTD19.99%
1 Year18.89%
15 Dec 2023, 09:24 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1115.75, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1120.25

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1115.75. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -4.5, indicating a decrease of 4.5 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a slight decline in the value of Axis Bank stock.

15 Dec 2023, 08:18 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1115.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 99,217 shares with a closing price of 1,115.05.

