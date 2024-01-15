Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1125.4 and closed at ₹1125.25. The high for the day was ₹1128.1, while the low was ₹1117.8. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹345730.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5, and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 508,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.