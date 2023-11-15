Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of Axis Bank was ₹1039.15. The stock closed at ₹1029.65 with a high of ₹1039.15 and a low of ₹1023.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹315,815.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 374,562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.