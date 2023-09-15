Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 1015.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1020.7 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1015.2 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 1022.1, while the lowest price was 1009.05. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 314,525.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1017.5, and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on that day was 161,072.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1015.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Axis Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 161,072. The closing price for the day was 1015.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.