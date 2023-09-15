Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1015.2 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1022.1, while the lowest price was ₹1009.05. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹314,525.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1017.5, and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on that day was 161,072.
15 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1015.2 on last trading day
