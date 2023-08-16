Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stock Surges in Positive Trade
1 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM ISTLivemint
Axis Bank stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 936.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 940 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹936.65 and closed at ₹936.85. The stock reached a high of ₹943.05 and a low of ₹929. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹289,557.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 47,219 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2023, 09:07:02 AM IST
16 Aug 2023, 08:05:43 AM IST
