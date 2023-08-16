Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stock Surges in Positive Trade

Hello User
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 936.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 940 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 936.65 and closed at 936.85. The stock reached a high of 943.05 and a low of 929. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 289,557.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9 and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the day was 47,219 shares.

16 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Axis Bank trading at ₹940, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹936.85

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 940, which represents a 0.34% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 3.15.

16 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Axis Bank closed at ₹936.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 47,219. The closing price of the shares was 936.85.

