Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stock Surges in Positive Trade

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹936.65 and closed at ₹936.85. The stock reached a high of ₹943.05 and a low of ₹929. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹289,557.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 47,219 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹940, which represents a 0.34% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 3.15.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 47,219. The closing price of the shares was ₹936.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!