Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Surge as Investors Show Confidence in the Company

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1119.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1126.25 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 1123 and closed at 1120.95. The stock reached a high of 1130 and a low of 1116.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 345360.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 410034 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1126.25, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1119.75

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 1126.25. There has been a 0.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.5.

16 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1115.45, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1119.75

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1115.45. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.3, further confirming the decline in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1120.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 410,034 shares traded at a closing price of 1,120.95.

