Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank records a bullish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 1025.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1043 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank had an opening price of 1045 and a closing price of 1025.2. The stock reached a high of 1045 and a low of 1032.65. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 321,487.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 56,501.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.92%
3 Months11.38%
6 Months13.83%
YTD11.52%
1 Year21.28%
16 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1043, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹1025.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1043. There has been a percent change of 1.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.8, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

16 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1025.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 56,501 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1025.2.

