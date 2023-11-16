Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank records a bullish trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had an opening price of ₹1045 and a closing price of ₹1025.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1045 and a low of ₹1032.65. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹321,487.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 56,501.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.92%
|3 Months
|11.38%
|6 Months
|13.83%
|YTD
|11.52%
|1 Year
|21.28%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1043. There has been a percent change of 1.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.8, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
