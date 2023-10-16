Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 1005.2, up 1.13% from yesterday's 993.95

26 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 993.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1005.2 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1010.55 and closed at 1017.65. The stock reached a high of 1011.2 and a low of 992. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 306,332.99 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1047.45 and the 52-week low is 745. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 363,760 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank closed today at ₹1005.2, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹993.95

Axis Bank stock closed at 1005.2, with a percent change of 1.13% and a net change of 11.25. Yesterday's closing price was 993.95.

16 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Axis Bank stock is 991.05 and the high price is 1009.3.

16 Oct 2023, 03:33 PM IST Axis Bank October futures opened at 991.15 as against previous close of 997.45

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1005.35. The bid price for the stock is 1008.5, with a bid quantity of 3750. The offer price is 1008.8, with an offer quantity of 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 50260000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:26 PM IST Axis Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Axis Bank Ltd stock is 794.45 and the 52-week high price is 1047.50.

16 Oct 2023, 03:07 PM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1006.35, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹993.95

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that its price is 1006.35. There has been a 1.25% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 12.4.

16 Oct 2023, 02:44 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 16 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.3 (+33.13%) & 15.4 (+32.76%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 16 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 990.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.3 (-42.13%) & 7.0 (-47.57%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1008.5, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹993.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 1008.5. There has been a percent change of 1.46, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 14.55, which means the stock price has increased by this amount.

16 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Axis Bank had a low price of 991.05 and a high price of 1008 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Axis Bank October futures opened at 991.15 as against previous close of 997.45

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1005.55. The bid price is 1008.35 and the offer price is 1008.6. The offer quantity is 1250 and the bid quantity is 2500. The open interest for Axis Bank is 50536250.

16 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1006, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹993.95

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1006. There has been a 1.21% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.05.

16 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 16 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.7 (+23.13%) & 14.1 (+21.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 16 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 990.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.5 (-35.39%) & 7.9 (-40.82%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Axis Bank stock had a low price of 991.05 and a high price of 1008 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1005.95, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹993.95

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1005.95. There has been a 1.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12. This indicates positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Axis Bank October futures opened at 991.15 as against previous close of 997.45

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1005.9. The bid price is 1009.25 with a bid quantity of 1875, while the offer price is 1009.55 with an offer quantity of 1250. The open interest for Axis Bank is 50862500.

16 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1005.55, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹993.95

As per the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1005.55. It has experienced a percent change of 1.17, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.6, which implies that the stock has gained 11.6 points.

16 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Axis Bank stock's low price was 991.05 and the high price was 1008.

16 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 16 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 20.4 (+27.5%) & 10.5 (+28.83%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 16 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 990.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.35 (-36.24%) & 7.9 (-40.82%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1006, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹993.95

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 1006, with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 12.05. This means that the stock has increased by 1.21% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net gain of 12.05 points.

16 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Axis Bank October futures opened at 991.15 as against previous close of 997.45

Axis Bank, one of India's largest private sector banks, has a spot price of INR 1003.85. The bid price is INR 1006.7, with a bid quantity of 1250 shares, while the offer price is INR 1006.85, with an offer quantity of 625 shares. The open interest for Axis Bank stands at 51,047,500 shares.

16 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Axis Bank stock is 991.05 and the high price is 1004.8.

16 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1003, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹993.95

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1003, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 9.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive change of 0.91%. The net change of 9.05 suggests that the stock has increased by 9.05 from its previous value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 16 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.45 (+15.31%) & 9.3 (+14.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 16 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.6 (-23.6%) & 6.75 (-29.69%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1001.55, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹993.95

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 1001.55, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 7.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.76% from its previous price and has gained 7.6 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's low price today was 991.05 and the high price was 1003.9.

16 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Axis Bank October futures opened at 991.15 as against previous close of 997.45

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 997.05. The bid price is 1000.40 and the offer price is 1000.75. The offer quantity is 1250 shares and the bid quantity is 625 shares. The open interest for Axis Bank is 51238750 shares.

16 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹999.3, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹993.95

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 999.3, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 5.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and has gained 5.35 points.

16 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹993.95, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹1017.65

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 993.95 with a percent change of -2.33. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.33%. The net change is -23.7, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 23.7 points. This suggests that there has been a decline in the value of Axis Bank stock.

16 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1017.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 363,760 shares, and the closing price was 1017.65.

