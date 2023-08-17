Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM ISTLivemint
Axis Bank stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 939.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 933.4 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹936 and closed at ₹939.7. The highest price achieved during the day was ₹939.85, while the lowest price was ₹931.4. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹287,537.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9, and the 52-week low is ₹706. There were 57,427 shares traded on the BSE for Axis Bank.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 08:13:36 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹939.7 on last trading day
On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 57,427 shares with a closing price of ₹939.7.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!