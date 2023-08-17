comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 939.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 933.4 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis BankPremium
Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 936 and closed at 939.7. The highest price achieved during the day was 939.85, while the lowest price was 931.4. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 287,537.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9, and the 52-week low is 706. There were 57,427 shares traded on the BSE for Axis Bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:13:36 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹939.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 57,427 shares with a closing price of 939.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App