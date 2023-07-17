Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares plunge as investors react to disappointing earnings report

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹961.7 and closed at ₹960. The highest price reached during the day was ₹966.5, while the lowest was ₹948. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹294,975.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9, and the 52-week low is ₹659.1. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on that day was 183,331. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹951, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹957.75 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹951, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -6.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. Share Via

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.5, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹957.75 Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹952.5. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.25 in the stock price. Click here for Axis Bank AGM Share Via

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.15, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹957.75 The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹952.15. It has experienced a decrease of 0.58% in its value. The net change in the stock price is -5.6. Share Via

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹951.9, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹957.75 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹951.9 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -5.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% and by ₹5.85. Share Via

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹953.2, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹957.75 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹953.2. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.55, which means the stock has decreased by ₹4.55. Share Via

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.9, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹957.75 The current data shows that Axis Bank stock is priced at ₹952.9. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.85, meaning the stock has dropped by ₹4.85. Click here for Axis Bank News Share Via

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.5, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹957.75 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹952.5. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.25, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹5.25. Share Via

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.95, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹957.75 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹952.95. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.8. Share Via

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹953, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹957.75 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹953, with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -4.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% and has fallen by ₹4.75. Share Via

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.85, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹957.75 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that its price is ₹952.85. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, indicating a decline of 4.9 in the stock price. Click here for Axis Bank Dividend Share Via

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹954, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹957.75 Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹954. The percent change is -0.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.75, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹3.75. Share Via

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹954.75, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹957.75 The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹954.75. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of ₹3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Axis Bank has experienced a small decline. Share Via

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹954.75, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹957.75 As of the current data, the stock price for Axis Bank is ₹954.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.31%, resulting in a net change of -3. This suggests that the value of the stock has slightly declined. Share Via

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹958.1, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹957.75 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹958.1, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price. Click here for Axis Bank Profit Loss Share Via

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹956.9, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹957.75 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹956.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.09. The net change is -0.85, indicating a minor decline in the stock value. Share Via

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹958, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹957.75 The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹958, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.25. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% and the actual change in price is 0.25. Share Via

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹957.75, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹960 The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹957.75. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.25, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.25. Share Via

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹960 yesterday On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 183,331 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹960. Share Via