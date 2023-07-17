Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares plunge as investors react to disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:08 PM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 957.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 951 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 961.7 and closed at 960. The highest price reached during the day was 966.5, while the lowest was 948. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 294,975.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9, and the 52-week low is 659.1. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on that day was 183,331.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:08 PM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹951, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹957.75

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 951, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -6.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.5, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹957.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 952.5. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.25, suggesting a decrease of 5.25 in the stock price.

Click here for Axis Bank AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.15, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹957.75

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 952.15. It has experienced a decrease of 0.58% in its value. The net change in the stock price is -5.6.

17 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹951.9, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹957.75

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 951.9 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -5.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% and by 5.85.

17 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹953.2, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹957.75

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 953.2. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.55, which means the stock has decreased by 4.55.

17 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.9, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹957.75

The current data shows that Axis Bank stock is priced at 952.9. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.85, meaning the stock has dropped by 4.85.

Click here for Axis Bank News

17 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.5, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹957.75

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 952.5. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.25, which means the stock price has decreased by 5.25.

17 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.95, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹957.75

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 952.95. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.8.

17 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹953, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹957.75

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 953, with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -4.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% and has fallen by 4.75.

17 Jul 2023, 10:53 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.85, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹957.75

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that its price is 952.85. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, indicating a decline of 4.9 in the stock price.

Click here for Axis Bank Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹954, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹957.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 954. The percent change is -0.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.75, which means the stock price has decreased by 3.75.

17 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹954.75, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹957.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 954.75. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of 3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Axis Bank has experienced a small decline.

17 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹954.75, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹957.75

As of the current data, the stock price for Axis Bank is 954.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.31%, resulting in a net change of -3. This suggests that the value of the stock has slightly declined.

17 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹958.1, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹957.75

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 958.1, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.

Click here for Axis Bank Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹956.9, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹957.75

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 956.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.09. The net change is -0.85, indicating a minor decline in the stock value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹958, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹957.75

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 958, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.25. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% and the actual change in price is 0.25.

17 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹957.75, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹960

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 957.75. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.25, which means the stock has decreased by 2.25.

17 Jul 2023, 08:26 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹960 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 183,331 shares. The closing price for the stock was 960.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.