Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Axis Bank opened at ₹1035.05 and closed at ₹1041.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1043.85 and a low of ₹1022.35. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹316123.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1047.45 and a 52-week low of ₹814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 207416 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.