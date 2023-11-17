Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 1025.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1001.15 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank opened at 1035.05 and closed at 1041.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1043.85 and a low of 1022.35. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 316123.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 1047.45 and a 52-week low of 814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 207416 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's low price for the day was 993.85 and the high price was 1020.45.

17 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Axis Bank November futures opened at 1022.5 as against previous close of 1029.55

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1003 with a bid price of 1006.4 and an offer price of 1006.65. The bid quantity stands at 1250 while the offer quantity is 625. The open interest for the stock is at 44844375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1001.15, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹1025.6

17 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.44%
3 Months8.21%
6 Months12.21%
YTD9.92%
1 Year19.98%
17 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1025.6, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹1041.3

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1025.6, experiencing a 1.51% decrease, resulting in a net change of -15.7.

17 Nov 2023, 08:45 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1041.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 207,416 shares and closed at a price of 1041.3.

