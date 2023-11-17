Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Axis Bank opened at ₹1035.05 and closed at ₹1041.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1043.85 and a low of ₹1022.35. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹316123.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1047.45 and a 52-week low of ₹814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 207416 shares on the last trading day.
Axis Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹993.85 and the high price was ₹1020.45.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1003 with a bid price of 1006.4 and an offer price of 1006.65. The bid quantity stands at 1250 while the offer quantity is 625. The open interest for the stock is at 44844375.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.44%
|3 Months
|8.21%
|6 Months
|12.21%
|YTD
|9.92%
|1 Year
|19.98%
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1025.6, experiencing a 1.51% decrease, resulting in a net change of -15.7.
On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 207,416 shares and closed at a price of ₹1041.3.
