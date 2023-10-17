Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 1008.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's 1005.2

24 min read . 17 Oct 2023
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 1005.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1008.35 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was 991.95 and its close price was 993.95. The stock had a high of 1009.3 and a low of 991.05. The market capitalization of the company is 309,800.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1047.45 and its 52-week low is 745. The stock had a BSE volume of 96,841 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank closed today at ₹1008.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

Today, Axis Bank's stock closed at 1008.35, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 3.15. Yesterday's closing price was 1005.2.

17 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
Indusind Bank1434.7-12.1-0.841475.5990.25111317.68
Bank Of Baroda207.21.450.7219.6129.65107150.62
17 Oct 2023, 05:43 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Axis Bank reached a low of 1003.5 and a high of 1014.5 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:28 PM IST Axis Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Axis Bank Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 797.10 and the 52 week high price was 1047.50.

17 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1008.5, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 1008.5. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.3.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.45 (-4.55%) & 13.85 (-1.77%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.65 (-14.98%) & 14.1 (-11.6%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India576.20.50.09629.65499.35514236.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank1766.916.70.952063.01644.2351004.68
Axis Bank1007.01.80.181047.45796.9309839.0
Indusind Bank1436.5-10.3-0.711475.5990.25111457.35
Bank Of Baroda207.351.60.78219.6129.65107228.19
17 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1007.8, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1007.8 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 2.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% or 2.6 from its previous value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Axis Bank October futures opened at 1011.9 as against previous close of 1008.0

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1004.25. The bid price stands at 1006.95 with a bid quantity of 625 shares, while the offer price is 1007.3 with an offer quantity of 625 shares. The stock has an open interest of 48,661,250.

17 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's low price today was 1003.5 and the high price was 1014.5.

17 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1011.35, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1011.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.15 points.

17 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1007.89
10 Days1011.52
20 Days1016.88
50 Days986.50
100 Days973.35
300 Days927.40
17 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 17 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.4 (+15.15%) & 16.3 (+15.6%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 17 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.2 (-27.75%) & 12.0 (-24.76%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Axis Bank stock had a low price of 1005.8 and a high price of 1014.05 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1013.7, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1013.7. There has been a 0.85 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.5.

17 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Axis Bank October futures opened at 1011.9 as against previous close of 1008.0

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1011.45. The bid price is 1013.05, and the offer price is 1013.4. The bid quantity is 1875, and the offer quantity is 1250. The stock has an open interest of 48,618,750.

17 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India578.12.40.42629.65499.35515931.82
Kotak Mahindra Bank1764.714.50.832063.01644.2350567.64
Axis Bank1011.46.20.621047.45796.9311192.81
Indusind Bank1449.52.70.191475.5990.25112466.01
Bank Of Baroda207.01.250.61219.6129.65107047.2
17 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1011.25, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1011.25, which is a 0.6% increase from the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is 6.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Axis Bank stock had a low price of 1005.8 and a high price of 1014.05 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:03 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 17 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.55 (+16.67%) & 16.4 (+16.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 17 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.4 (-25.99%) & 12.2 (-23.51%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Axis Bank October futures opened at 1011.9 as against previous close of 1008.0

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1012.3. The bid price is 1013.7 and the offer price is 1014.0. The offer quantity is 6250 shares and the bid quantity is 2500 shares. The open interest for Axis Bank is 48840625.

17 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Axis Bank stock today was 1005.8, while the high price was 1014.05.

17 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1011.2, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

Based on the current data, the Axis Bank stock is priced at 1011.2 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net increase of 6 points.

17 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 17 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.25 (+3.54%) & 14.7 (+4.26%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 17 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.6 (-15.42%) & 13.8 (-13.48%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1007.25, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 1007.25. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased.

17 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Axis Bank October futures opened at 1011.9 as against previous close of 1008.0

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1009.1. The bid price is 1011.05 with a bid quantity of 1250, while the offer price is 1011.3 with an offer quantity of 1875. The open interest is 49,028,750.

17 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Axis Bank stock's low price for the day is 1005.8 and the high price is 1014.05.

17 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1007.1, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1007.1. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.9, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Axis Bank stock is experiencing a minor upward trend.

17 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1005.2, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹993.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 1005.2. There has been a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.25, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 11.25. Overall, this data indicates positive movement in the stock price of Axis Bank.

17 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹993.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank recorded a volume of 96,841 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 993.95.

