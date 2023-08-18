Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares rise as investors show confidence in the company

Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹934.4 and closed at ₹933.4 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹942.9, while the lowest price was ₹933. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹288,538.62 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹989.9, and the lowest price was ₹706. On the BSE, a total of 101,790 shares were traded.

