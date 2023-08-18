comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares rise as investors show confidence in the company

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 18 Aug 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 933.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 936.65 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank's stock opened at 934.4 and closed at 933.4 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 942.9, while the lowest price was 933. The market capitalization of the bank is 288,538.62 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 989.9, and the lowest price was 706. On the BSE, a total of 101,790 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:31:23 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.42%
3 Months-3.46%
6 Months8.3%
YTD0.3%
1 Year21.3%
18 Aug 2023, 09:31:02 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:06:29 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹936.65, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹933.4

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 936.65 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% and has seen a net increase of 3.25.

18 Aug 2023, 08:00:31 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹933.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 101,790 shares. The closing price for the stock was 933.4.

