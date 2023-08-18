Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares rise as investors show confidence in the company

Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹934.4 and closed at ₹933.4 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹942.9, while the lowest price was ₹933. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹288,538.62 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹989.9, and the lowest price was ₹706. On the BSE, a total of 101,790 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.42%
|3 Months
|-3.46%
|6 Months
|8.3%
|YTD
|0.3%
|1 Year
|21.3%
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹936.65 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% and has seen a net increase of ₹3.25.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 101,790 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹933.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!