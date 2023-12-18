Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 1120.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1112.15 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1123.95 and closed at 1120.25. The stock had a high of 1127.55 and a low of 1109. The market capitalization of the bank is 345,332.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 385,480 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1112.15, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹1120.5

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1112.15, which represents a decrease of 0.75%. The net change in the stock price is -8.35, indicating a decline. This suggests that the stock has experienced a negative movement in trading.

18 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months3.51%
6 Months14.14%
YTD19.98%
1 Year19.42%
18 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1120, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1120.25

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1120. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.25, suggesting a small decline in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 08:20 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1120.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 385,480 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1120.25.

