Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1123.95 and closed at ₹1120.25. The stock had a high of ₹1127.55 and a low of ₹1109. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹345,332.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 385,480 shares.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1112.15, which represents a decrease of 0.75%. The net change in the stock price is -8.35, indicating a decline. This suggests that the stock has experienced a negative movement in trading.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|3.51%
|6 Months
|14.14%
|YTD
|19.98%
|1 Year
|19.42%
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1120. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.25, suggesting a small decline in the stock price.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 385,480 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1120.25.
