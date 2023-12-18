Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1123.95 and closed at ₹1120.25. The stock had a high of ₹1127.55 and a low of ₹1109. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹345,332.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 385,480 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.