comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares soar as positive earnings report boosts investor confidence
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares soar as positive earnings report boosts investor confidence

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 965.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 974.55 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis BankPremium
Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was 958.55 and the close price was 957.75. The stock hit a high of 968.4 and a low of 950.5. The market capitalization of the bank was 297,270.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were 989.9 and 659.1 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 106,260 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:32:31 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹974.55, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹965.2

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 974.55 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 9.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.97% from its previous value and the actual increase in price is 9.35. Overall, this indicates that Axis Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Jul 2023, 11:15:10 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹976.3, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹965.2

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 976.3. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.1, which means that the stock has increased by 11.1. Overall, the data suggests that Axis Bank stock has experienced a small positive change in value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:06:24 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹975.3, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹965.2

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 975.3. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.05, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 10.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:51:21 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹975.0, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹965.2

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 975.0, and it has experienced a percent change of 1.02. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.02% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 9.8, indicating that the stock has increased by 9.8. Overall, Axis Bank stock has seen a slight increase in its value.

Click here for Axis Bank Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:33:22 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹975.4, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹965.2

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 975.4, with a percent change of 1.06. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.06% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 10.2, meaning that the stock has gained 10.2 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:16:00 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹974.75, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹965.2

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 974.75. There has been a 0.99% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 9.55. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:07:22 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹974.7, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹965.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 974.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.5, suggesting a positive movement.

18 Jul 2023, 09:50:39 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹978.3, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹965.2

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 978.3, which represents a percent change of 1.36. The net change in the stock price is 13.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.36% and has gained 13.1 points.

Click here for Axis Bank Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:35:34 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹974.5, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹965.2

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 974.5 and there has been a percent change of 0.96. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Additionally, there has been a net change of 9.3, indicating that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Axis Bank stock is performing well and has seen a positive change in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:35:26 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:16:02 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹965.9, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹965.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 965.9. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.7.

18 Jul 2023, 09:04:05 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹965.2, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹957.75

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 965.2, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 7.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 08:23:23 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹957.75 yesterday

On the last day, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 106,260 shares and closed at a price of 957.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout