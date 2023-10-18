Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at ₹992.95, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹1008.35

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was ₹1006.55 and the close price was ₹1005.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1014.5 and a low of ₹1003.5. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹310,771.04 crore. The 52-week high for Axis Bank was ₹1047.45, while the 52-week low was ₹796.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 132,113 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap State Bank Of India 572.65 -3.75 -0.65 629.65 499.35 511067.9 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1753.9 -17.6 -0.99 2063.0 1644.2 348422.16 Axis Bank 992.95 -15.4 -1.53 1047.45 796.9 305516.02 Indusind Bank 1420.8 -13.9 -0.97 1475.5 990.25 110239.19 Bank Of Baroda 203.7 -3.6 -1.74 219.6 129.65 105340.65

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range Today's low price for Axis Bank stock is ₹989.35 and the high price is ₹1014.

Axis Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Axis Bank Ltd stock is 811.55, while the 52-week high price is 1047.50.

Top active options for Axis Bank Top active call options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.15 (-47.18%) & ₹7.9 (-44.56%) respectively. Top active put options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹990.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.7 (+68.82%) & ₹10.6 (+70.97%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Axis Bank October futures opened at 1012.35 as against previous close of 1011.2 Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1008.05. The bid price is 997.55, while the offer price is 997.8. The offer quantity stands at 1250, and the bid quantity is 625. The stock has an open interest of 49,016,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1009.70 10 Days 1008.36 20 Days 1016.10 50 Days 987.69 100 Days 974.25 300 Days 927.67

Axis Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 22 21 22 24 Buy 14 15 15 15 Hold 4 3 3 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.41% 3 Months 5.19% 6 Months 16.76% YTD 7.96% 1 Year 23.82%

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1005.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 132,113 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1005.2.