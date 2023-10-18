Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 992.95, down -1.53% from yesterday's 1008.35

26 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 1008.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 992.95 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was 1006.55 and the close price was 1005.2. The stock reached a high of 1014.5 and a low of 1003.5. The market capitalization of the bank was 310,771.04 crore. The 52-week high for Axis Bank was 1047.45, while the 52-week low was 796.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 132,113 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank closed today at ₹992.95, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹1008.35

The closing price of Axis Bank stock today is 992.95, which represents a decrease of 1.53% from yesterday's closing price of 1008.35. The net change in the stock price is -15.4.

18 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India572.65-3.75-0.65629.65499.35511067.9
Kotak Mahindra Bank1753.9-17.6-0.992063.01644.2348422.16
Axis Bank992.95-15.4-1.531047.45796.9305516.02
Indusind Bank1420.8-13.9-0.971475.5990.25110239.19
Bank Of Baroda203.7-3.6-1.74219.6129.65105340.65
18 Oct 2023, 05:47 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Axis Bank stock is 989.35 and the high price is 1014.

18 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST Axis Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Axis Bank Ltd stock is 811.55, while the 52-week high price is 1047.50.

18 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹994.15, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1008.35

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 994.15. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decline in the stock price. The net change is -14.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 14.2.

18 Oct 2023, 02:43 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.15 (-47.18%) & 7.9 (-44.56%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 990.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.7 (+68.82%) & 10.6 (+70.97%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
Indusind Bank1434.7-12.1-0.841475.5990.25111317.68
Bank Of Baroda207.21.450.7219.6129.65107150.62
18 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1008.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1008.35, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 3.15. This means that the stock has increased by 0.31% compared to the previous trading day, with a net increase of 3.15 in price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Axis Bank stock is 1003.5, while the high price is 1014.5.

18 Oct 2023, 02:07 PM IST Axis Bank October futures opened at 1012.35 as against previous close of 1011.2

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1008.05. The bid price is 997.55, while the offer price is 997.8. The offer quantity stands at 1250, and the bid quantity is 625. The stock has an open interest of 49,016,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1008.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

Based on the current data, Axis Bank stock has a price of 1008.35. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Axis Bank Key Metrics

18 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1009.70
10 Days1008.36
20 Days1016.10
50 Days987.69
100 Days974.25
300 Days927.67
18 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.2 (-36.41%) & 9.65 (-32.28%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 990.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.0 (+39.78%) & 8.8 (+41.94%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Axis Bank stock reached a low price of 1003.5 and a high price of 1014.5 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1008.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 1008.35. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.15.

Click here for Axis Bank Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Axis Bank October futures opened at 1012.35 as against previous close of 1011.2

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1008.05. The bid price is 999.9, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock, while the offer price is 1000.3, which represents the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 625, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 1875, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 48,607,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
Indusind Bank1434.7-12.1-0.841475.5990.25111317.68
Bank Of Baroda207.21.450.7219.6129.65107150.62
18 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Axis Bank stock reached a low price of 1003.5 and a high price of 1014.5 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1008.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1008.35. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.15, which means the stock price has increased by 3.15.

Click here for Axis Bank AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.15 (-36.92%) & 9.35 (-34.39%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.9 (+49.46%) & 19.2 (+42.75%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1008.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1008.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy22212224
Buy14151515
Hold4332
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Axis Bank October futures opened at 1012.35 as against previous close of 1011.2

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1008.05. The bid price stands at 998.75 with a bid quantity of 625 shares, while the offer price is 999.1 with an offer quantity of 1250 shares. The open interest for Axis Bank is 48,056,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
Indusind Bank1434.7-12.1-0.841475.5990.25111317.68
Bank Of Baroda207.21.450.7219.6129.65107150.62
18 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Axis Bank stock was 1003.5 and the high price was 1014.5.

18 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1008.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1008.35, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 3.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% from the previous trading day and has risen by 3.15 points in total.

18 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.5 (-2.56%) & 14.1 (-1.05%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.45 (-9.14%) & 12.55 (-6.69%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1008.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1008.35, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 3.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% and the net change is a positive 3.15. Overall, this indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Axis Bank.

18 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
Indusind Bank1434.7-12.1-0.841475.5990.25111317.68
Bank Of Baroda207.21.450.7219.6129.65107150.62
18 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Axis Bank stock is 1003.5 and the high price is 1014.5.

18 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Axis Bank October futures opened at 1012.35 as against previous close of 1011.2

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1008.05. The bid price is 1012.0 with a bid quantity of 625, while the offer price is 1012.3 with an offer quantity of 1250. The open interest for Axis Bank stands at 47,859,375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1008.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 1008.35, with a net change of 3.15 and a percent change of 0.31. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.41%
3 Months5.19%
6 Months16.76%
YTD7.96%
1 Year23.82%
18 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1008.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1005.2

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1008.35, with a percentage change of 0.31 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1005.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 132,113 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1005.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.