Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 992.95, down -1.53% from yesterday's 1008.35

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was ₹1006.55 and the close price was ₹1005.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1014.5 and a low of ₹1003.5. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹310,771.04 crore. The 52-week high for Axis Bank was ₹1047.45, while the 52-week low was ₹796.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 132,113 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The closing price of Axis Bank stock today is ₹992.95, which represents a decrease of 1.53% from yesterday's closing price of ₹1008.35. The net change in the stock price is -15.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|572.65
|-3.75
|-0.65
|629.65
|499.35
|511067.9
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1753.9
|-17.6
|-0.99
|2063.0
|1644.2
|348422.16
|Axis Bank
|992.95
|-15.4
|-1.53
|1047.45
|796.9
|305516.02
|Indusind Bank
|1420.8
|-13.9
|-0.97
|1475.5
|990.25
|110239.19
|Bank Of Baroda
|203.7
|-3.6
|-1.74
|219.6
|129.65
|105340.65
Today's low price for Axis Bank stock is ₹989.35 and the high price is ₹1014.
The 52-week low price of Axis Bank Ltd stock is 811.55, while the 52-week high price is 1047.50.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹994.15. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decline in the stock price. The net change is -14.2, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹14.2.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.15 (-47.18%) & ₹7.9 (-44.56%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹990.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.7 (+68.82%) & ₹10.6 (+70.97%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|576.4
|0.7
|0.12
|629.65
|499.35
|514414.63
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1771.5
|21.3
|1.22
|2063.0
|1644.2
|351918.5
|Axis Bank
|1008.35
|3.15
|0.31
|1047.45
|796.9
|310254.37
|Indusind Bank
|1434.7
|-12.1
|-0.84
|1475.5
|990.25
|111317.68
|Bank Of Baroda
|207.2
|1.45
|0.7
|219.6
|129.65
|107150.62
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1008.35, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 3.15. This means that the stock has increased by 0.31% compared to the previous trading day, with a net increase of ₹3.15 in price.
The current day's low price of Axis Bank stock is ₹1003.5, while the high price is ₹1014.5.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1008.05. The bid price is 997.55, while the offer price is 997.8. The offer quantity stands at 1250, and the bid quantity is 625. The stock has an open interest of 49,016,875.
Based on the current data, Axis Bank stock has a price of ₹1008.35. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1009.70
|10 Days
|1008.36
|20 Days
|1016.10
|50 Days
|987.69
|100 Days
|974.25
|300 Days
|927.67
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.2 (-36.41%) & ₹9.65 (-32.28%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹990.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.0 (+39.78%) & ₹8.8 (+41.94%) respectively.
The Axis Bank stock reached a low price of ₹1003.5 and a high price of ₹1014.5 on the current day.
The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1008.35. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹3.15.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1008.05. The bid price is 999.9, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock, while the offer price is 1000.3, which represents the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 625, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 1875, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 48,607,500.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|576.4
|0.7
|0.12
|629.65
|499.35
|514414.63
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1771.5
|21.3
|1.22
|2063.0
|1644.2
|351918.5
|Axis Bank
|1008.35
|3.15
|0.31
|1047.45
|796.9
|310254.37
|Indusind Bank
|1434.7
|-12.1
|-0.84
|1475.5
|990.25
|111317.68
|Bank Of Baroda
|207.2
|1.45
|0.7
|219.6
|129.65
|107150.62
The Axis Bank stock reached a low price of ₹1003.5 and a high price of ₹1014.5 on the current day.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1008.35. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.15, which means the stock price has increased by ₹3.15.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.15 (-36.92%) & ₹9.35 (-34.39%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.9 (+49.46%) & ₹19.2 (+42.75%) respectively.
As of the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1008.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|21
|22
|24
|Buy
|14
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1008.05. The bid price stands at 998.75 with a bid quantity of 625 shares, while the offer price is 999.1 with an offer quantity of 1250 shares. The open interest for Axis Bank is 48,056,875.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|576.4
|0.7
|0.12
|629.65
|499.35
|514414.63
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1771.5
|21.3
|1.22
|2063.0
|1644.2
|351918.5
|Axis Bank
|1008.35
|3.15
|0.31
|1047.45
|796.9
|310254.37
|Indusind Bank
|1434.7
|-12.1
|-0.84
|1475.5
|990.25
|111317.68
|Bank Of Baroda
|207.2
|1.45
|0.7
|219.6
|129.65
|107150.62
Today, the low price of Axis Bank stock was ₹1003.5 and the high price was ₹1014.5.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1008.35, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 3.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% from the previous trading day and has risen by 3.15 points in total.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.5 (-2.56%) & ₹14.1 (-1.05%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1010.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.45 (-9.14%) & ₹12.55 (-6.69%) respectively.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1008.35, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 3.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% and the net change is a positive 3.15. Overall, this indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Axis Bank.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|576.4
|0.7
|0.12
|629.65
|499.35
|514414.63
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1771.5
|21.3
|1.22
|2063.0
|1644.2
|351918.5
|Axis Bank
|1008.35
|3.15
|0.31
|1047.45
|796.9
|310254.37
|Indusind Bank
|1434.7
|-12.1
|-0.84
|1475.5
|990.25
|111317.68
|Bank Of Baroda
|207.2
|1.45
|0.7
|219.6
|129.65
|107150.62
The current day's low price of Axis Bank stock is ₹1003.5 and the high price is ₹1014.5.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1008.05. The bid price is 1012.0 with a bid quantity of 625, while the offer price is 1012.3 with an offer quantity of 1250. The open interest for Axis Bank stands at 47,859,375.
The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1008.35, with a net change of 3.15 and a percent change of 0.31. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.41%
|3 Months
|5.19%
|6 Months
|16.76%
|YTD
|7.96%
|1 Year
|23.82%
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1008.35, with a percentage change of 0.31 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 132,113 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1005.2.
