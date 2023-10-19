Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 992.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 986.85 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1010.7 and closed at 1008.35. The stock reached a high of 1014 and a low of 989.35. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently 306,032.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45, while the 52-week low is 796.9. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on that day was 121,694.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹986.85, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹992.95

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 986.85. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.1, meaning the stock has decreased by 6.1 units.

19 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.58%
3 Months4.87%
6 Months13.68%
YTD6.33%
1 Year21.62%
19 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹992.95, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹1008.35

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 992.95, with a percent change of -1.53 and a net change of -15.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.53% and has fallen by 15.4.

19 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1008.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 121,694 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1008.35.

