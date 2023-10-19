Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1010.7 and closed at ₹1008.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1014 and a low of ₹989.35. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently ₹306,032.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45, while the 52-week low is ₹796.9. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on that day was 121,694.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹986.85. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.1, meaning the stock has decreased by 6.1 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.58%
|3 Months
|4.87%
|6 Months
|13.68%
|YTD
|6.33%
|1 Year
|21.62%
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹992.95, with a percent change of -1.53 and a net change of -15.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.53% and has fallen by ₹15.4.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 121,694 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1008.35.
