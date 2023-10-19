Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1010.7 and closed at ₹1008.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1014 and a low of ₹989.35. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently ₹306,032.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45, while the 52-week low is ₹796.9. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on that day was 121,694.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.