Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's stocks soar with positive trading

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was ₹963.1 and the close price was ₹963.45. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹969.7, while the lowest price was ₹956.8. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹296,916.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9, and the 52-week low is ₹662.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 98,099 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
