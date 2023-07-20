Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's stocks soar with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 963.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 964.05 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was 963.1 and the close price was 963.45. The highest price recorded during the day was 969.7, while the lowest price was 956.8. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 296,916.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9, and the 52-week low is 662.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 98,099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹964.05, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹963.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 964.05. The percent change is 0.06, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

20 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹963.45 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Axis Bank shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 98,099. The closing price of the shares was 963.45.

