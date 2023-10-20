Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 990.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 988.95 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was 979.4 and the close price was 992.95. The stock had a high of 998.9 and a low of 979.35. The market capitalization of the bank was 305,416.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1047.45 and the 52-week low was 796.9. The stock had a trading volume of 523,969 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹988.95, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹990.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 988.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.2%, resulting in a net change of -2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.

20 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.66%
3 Months4.38%
6 Months14.12%
YTD6.17%
1 Year19.47%
20 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹989.6, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹990.95

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 989.6, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

20 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹992.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 523,969 shares with a closing price of 992.95.

