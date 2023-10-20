Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was ₹979.4 and the close price was ₹992.95. The stock had a high of ₹998.9 and a low of ₹979.35. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹305,416.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1047.45 and the 52-week low was ₹796.9. The stock had a trading volume of 523,969 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹988.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.2%, resulting in a net change of -2. This means that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.66%
|3 Months
|4.38%
|6 Months
|14.12%
|YTD
|6.17%
|1 Year
|19.47%
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹989.6, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 523,969 shares with a closing price of ₹992.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!