Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1023.95 and closed at ₹1026.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹1029.8, while the low was ₹1019. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently ₹315,850.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1031.4, and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 55,521 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.