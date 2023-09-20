Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1026.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1025 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 1023.95 and closed at 1026.8. The stock's high for the day was 1029.8, while the low was 1019. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently 315,850.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1031.4, and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the day was 55,521 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1026.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 55,521 shares, and the closing price was 1026.8.

