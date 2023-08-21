Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2023

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹936.4 and closed at ₹936.65. The stock had a high of ₹945.95 and a low of ₹930.8. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹290,479.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 945,844 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.