Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 936.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 942.95 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 936.4 and closed at 936.65. The stock had a high of 945.95 and a low of 930.8. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 290,479.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9 and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the day was 945,844 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹936.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 945,844. The closing price for the day was 936.65.

