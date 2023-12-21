Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Drops on Disappointing Trading Day

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1122.65 and closed at ₹1119.3. The highest price during the day was ₹1123.95, while the lowest was ₹1103.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹342,382.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5, and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 89,106 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1081.55. The bid price and offer price are 1085.2 and 1085.6 respectively, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 44,475,625.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1081.55. It has decreased by 2.59% or ₹28.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.41%
|3 Months
|2.39%
|6 Months
|14.93%
|YTD
|18.9%
|1 Year
|16.9%
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1110.3 with a percent change of -0.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -9, suggesting a decrease of ₹9 in the stock price. Overall, the data reflects a decline in the value of Axis Bank stock.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 89,106 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,119.3.
