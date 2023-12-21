Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Drops on Disappointing Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -2.59 %. The stock closed at 1110.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1081.55 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 1122.65 and closed at 1119.3. The highest price during the day was 1123.95, while the lowest was 1103.8. The market capitalization of the bank is 342,382.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5, and the 52-week low is 814.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 89,106 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST Axis Bank December futures opened at 1106.05 as against previous close of 1113.5

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1081.55. The bid price and offer price are 1085.2 and 1085.6 respectively, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 44,475,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1081.55, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹1110.3

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 1081.55. It has decreased by 2.59% or 28.75.

21 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.41%
3 Months2.39%
6 Months14.93%
YTD18.9%
1 Year16.9%
21 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1110.3, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹1119.3

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1110.3 with a percent change of -0.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -9, suggesting a decrease of 9 in the stock price. Overall, the data reflects a decline in the value of Axis Bank stock.

21 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1119.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 89,106 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,119.3.

