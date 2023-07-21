comScore
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 977.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 982.65 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 970.6 and closed at 977.9. The stock had a high of 985 and a low of 970.6. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 302,659.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9 and the 52-week low is 662.25. On the BSE, there were 86,350 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:05:48 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹977.9 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 86,350 shares. The closing price for the stock was 977.9.

