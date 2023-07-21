Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day, the open price of Axis Bank was ₹970.6 and the close price was ₹977.9. The stock reached a high of ₹985 and a low of ₹970.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹301,273.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9 and the 52-week low is ₹662.25. The BSE volume for the day was 114,426 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.