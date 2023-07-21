Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock takes a hit with negative trading

comScore
Axis Bank stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 977.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 972.7 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 970.6 and closed at 977.9. The stock's highest price during the day was 985, while the lowest price was 970.6. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 301,335.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 989.9 and 662.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 114,747 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:07:21 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹972.7, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹977.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 972.7, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -5.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:46:05 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹973.45, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹977.9

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 973.45 with a net change of -4.45, representing a percent change of -0.46. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:35:33 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹971.4, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹977.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 971.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.66. The net change is -6.5, indicating a decrease of 6.5.

21 Jul 2023, 10:15:25 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹977.9 yesterday

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 115,107 shares and closed at a price of 977.9.

