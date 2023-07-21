Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 977.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 978.15 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, the open price of Axis Bank was 970.6 and the close price was 977.9. The stock reached a high of 985 and a low of 970.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 301,273.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9 and the 52-week low is 662.25. The BSE volume for the day was 114,426 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:13 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹977.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 114,436 shares. The closing price for the day was 977.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.