Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Soars with Positive Trading Sessions

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹984.8 and closed at ₹994.5. The stock reached a high of ₹994.65 and a low of ₹981.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹304,720.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The stock had a trading volume of 220,853 shares on the BSE.
As of the current data, the price of Axis Bank stock is ₹994.5, with a 0.6% percent change and a net change of 5.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.01%
|3 Months
|3.1%
|6 Months
|7.75%
|YTD
|5.88%
|1 Year
|15.07%
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹988.75, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2 points, resulting in a 0.02% change. Overall, the stock price for Axis Bank is relatively stable with a small positive change.
