Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Soars with Positive Trading Sessions

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Axis Bank stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 988.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 994.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 984.8 and closed at 994.5. The stock reached a high of 994.65 and a low of 981.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 304,720.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The stock had a trading volume of 220,853 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹994.5, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹988.55

As of the current data, the price of Axis Bank stock is 994.5, with a 0.6% percent change and a net change of 5.95.

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.01%
3 Months3.1%
6 Months7.75%
YTD5.88%
1 Year15.07%
21 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹988.75, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹988.55

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 988.75, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2 points, resulting in a 0.02% change. Overall, the stock price for Axis Bank is relatively stable with a small positive change.

21 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹994.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 220,853 shares, and the closing price was 994.5.

