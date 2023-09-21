Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Declines in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 1027.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1026.15 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank opened at 1014.85 and closed at 1025. The stock had a high of 1047.45 and a low of 1012.8. The market capitalization of the company is 316,560.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1031.4, while the 52-week low is 706. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 195,276.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1026.15, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1027.25

Axis Bank's stock price is currently 1026.15, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -1.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1025 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 195,276 shares and closed at a price of 1,025.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.