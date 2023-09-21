Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Declines in Trading

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank opened at ₹1014.85 and closed at ₹1025. The stock had a high of ₹1047.45 and a low of ₹1012.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹316,560.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1031.4, while the 52-week low is ₹706. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 195,276.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank's stock price is currently ₹1026.15, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -1.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 195,276 shares and closed at a price of ₹1,025.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!