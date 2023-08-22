Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 942.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 952.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank's stock opened at 945.95 and closed at 942.95. The stock reached a high of 954.25 and a low of 944 during the day. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently at 293,421.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.90, while the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on that day was 100,672.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.5, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹942.95

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 952.5, with a percent change of 1.01% and a net change of 9.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.01%, resulting in a net change of 9.55.

22 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹942.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 100,672 shares. The closing price of the stock was 942.95.

