Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stock Plunges in Trading Session Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 22 Dec 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 1110.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1095.4 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1102.8 and closed at 1110.3. The stock reached a high of 1102.8 and a low of 1077.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 337,787.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 307,076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1095.4, with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -14.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.34% and there has been a decrease of 14.9 in the stock price. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the value of Axis Bank stock.

On the last day, Axis Bank's BSE volume was 307,076 shares, with a closing price of 1,110.3.

