Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stock Plunges in Trading Session Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1102.8 and closed at ₹1110.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1102.8 and a low of ₹1077.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹337,787.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 307,076 shares.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1095.4, with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -14.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.34% and there has been a decrease of ₹14.9 in the stock price. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the value of Axis Bank stock.
