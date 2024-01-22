 Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Soars as Investors React to Positive News | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Soars as Investors React to Positive News
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Soars as Investors React to Positive News

6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 1116 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1117.65 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1124.9 and closed at 1116. The stock reached a high of 1126 and a low of 1102.5. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 344,723.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 421,620 shares.

22 Jan 2024, 10:54:05 AM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of 1120.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1130.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 17.5 (-6.42%) & 13.3 (-8.28%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1120.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 9.95 (-17.08%) & 17.5 (-12.5%) respectively.

22 Jan 2024, 10:37:43 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India631.53.80.61660.4499.35563589.24
Kotak Mahindra Bank1806.4540.72.32063.01644.2358861.51
Axis Bank1117.651.650.151151.5814.25343884.36
Indusind Bank1534.05-26.8-1.721694.35990.25119026.2
Bank Of Baroda232.21.650.72240.0146.5120079.03
22 Jan 2024, 10:33:09 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1117.65, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1116

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1117.65. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.65, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price. Overall, the data suggests that Axis Bank stock has experienced a minor increase in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:22:27 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Axis Bank stock is 1102.5 and the high price is 1126.

22 Jan 2024, 10:02:26 AM IST

Axis Bank January futures opened at 1119.9 as against previous close of 1118.8

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1121. The bid price stands at 1120.65, while the offer price is 1121.0. The offer quantity is 625, matched by a bid quantity of the same amount. The stock has an open interest of 37,163,125.

22 Jan 2024, 10:02:13 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1117.65, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1116

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1117.65, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 1.65.

22 Jan 2024, 09:53:50 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:40:29 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.34%
3 Months3.91%
6 Months14.95%
YTD1.29%
1 Year20.23%
22 Jan 2024, 09:19:52 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1117.65, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1116

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1117.65, with a net change of 1.65 and a percentage change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 08:16:58 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1116 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 421,620 shares with a closing price of 1,116.

