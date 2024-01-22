Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Soars as Investors React to Positive News

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1124.9 and closed at ₹1116. The stock reached a high of ₹1126 and a low of ₹1102.5. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹344,723.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 421,620 shares.
Top active options for Axis Bank
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹1120.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1130.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹17.5 (-6.42%) & ₹13.3 (-8.28%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1120.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹9.95 (-17.08%) & ₹17.5 (-12.5%) respectively.
Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|631.5
|3.8
|0.61
|660.4
|499.35
|563589.24
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1806.45
|40.7
|2.3
|2063.0
|1644.2
|358861.51
|Axis Bank
|1117.65
|1.65
|0.15
|1151.5
|814.25
|343884.36
|Indusind Bank
|1534.05
|-26.8
|-1.72
|1694.35
|990.25
|119026.2
|Bank Of Baroda
|232.2
|1.65
|0.72
|240.0
|146.5
|120079.03
Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1117.65, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1116
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1117.65. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.65, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price. Overall, the data suggests that Axis Bank stock has experienced a minor increase in value.
Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Axis Bank stock is ₹1102.5 and the high price is ₹1126.
Axis Bank January futures opened at 1119.9 as against previous close of 1118.8
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1121. The bid price stands at 1120.65, while the offer price is 1121.0. The offer quantity is 625, matched by a bid quantity of the same amount. The stock has an open interest of 37,163,125.
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.34%
|3 Months
|3.91%
|6 Months
|14.95%
|YTD
|1.29%
|1 Year
|20.23%
