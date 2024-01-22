Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Soars as Investors React to Positive News

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1124.9 and closed at ₹1116. The stock reached a high of ₹1126 and a low of ₹1102.5. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹344,723.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 421,620 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.