Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 988.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 993.05 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank's stock opened at 988.75 and closed at 988.55 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price during the day was 997.05, while its lowest price was 986.6. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 306,107.21 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1047.45 and its 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on the last day was 57,939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹988.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 57939 shares. The closing price for the stock was 988.55.

